Amy Schumer’s Honest New Swimsuit Photo Details Months of Medical Treatment — & Liposuction

Amy Schumer has been very honest about her wellness journey over the last few years. She’s talked about what has brought her confidence — and what didn’t work so well for her. Celebrities often aren’t open when it comes to what’s happening behind the scenes (and that’s their right), but it’s a reminder that everyone has a journey of feeling good about themselves.

In a new Instagram post, the comedian shared a photo of why she’s feeling happy these days. The image shows Schumer on a gorgeous beach, wearing a stunning black one-piece swimsuit with a level of self-assurance written all over her face. It’s wonderful to see her radiating such positivity — we can feel it on the other side of the screen.

The Humans star dropped her secrets in the caption about what she did in the past few years to get herself back on track. “I feel good. Finally,” she wrote. “It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd(endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!” Tackling her endometriosis issues to getting liposuction might seem like a big jump when it comes to health and wellness — but she’s giving us an insider look at what worked for her (not what is the right path for everyone).

She will be the first person to admit that fillers were a mistake (for her), so that’s why no one should feel place any judgment on her choice to have lipo. It’s something she’s happy about, but we have to remember there are medical risks to any invasive procedure. What Schumer is doing is creating a dialogue and lifting the veil of secrecy about how celebs look that good. The more conversations we have about embracing the skin we are in (thanks, Paulina Porizkova) while not condemning anyone for deciding to take the plastic surgery route — the more we can support every individual’s right to choose what works for their body.

