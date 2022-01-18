Paulina Porizkova Looks Like She’s ‘Getting Ready’ For a Boudoir Photoshoot in This Sexy Black Lingerie

Paulina Porizkova is showing that sexy comes with every decade. The 56-year-old supermodel is heating up Instagram again with her latest smoldering lingerie post that makes it look like she’s getting ready to snap some super provocative images.

Porizkova showed off her lean figure with a black bra and thigh-high stockings — we assume there were panties involved, but she teased the nudity with just the right angle. She even had the perfectly tousled, sexy hair that makes it look like she just rolled out of bed after a fun frolic. Porizkova flirtatiously wrote in the caption, “Getting ready. #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #funatnight.”

While Porizkova has been breaking down the barriers associated with aging, she’s only finding support from her girlfriends. She talked about dating in her 50s after losing her estranged husband, Ric Ocasek, in 2019. “Dating is a freaking disaster. It’s not a place you actually want to be in your 50s,” she revealed on the Manopod podcast in October. “You don’t want to be in my spot. It is not a good spot to be. Dating is an adventure that I would rather be without, but I do because I want to find somebody. I’m a goose. I like company.”

It’s hard to believe a woman with inner and outer beauty is struggling with her romantic life, but she believes she is “invisible” to “70 percent of the men” because of her age. And that’s why she continues to talk about ageism while still sharing her images that show off how sultry a woman can be in this season of life. It’s what makes Porizkova’s social media account a hot topic of conversation — she’s stirring up a hot topic with each post.

