Ivanka Trump’s Next Step in Rebuilding Her Image Is a Charity-Focused Instagram Return

It’s been eight months since we’ve seen Ivanka Trump on Instagram, but she returned to the social media platform on Tuesday with a charitable angle. The former Donald Trump administration advisor was on hand in Rochester, New York to distribute food for needy families.

This isn’t the first time she’s served her community with a food drive — last November, she was spotted helping a local Jewish kosher food bank in Miami, and again in December, supporting her dad’s The Farmers to Families Food Box Program in Idaho with little fanfare. With her latest mission, she shared what she accomplished during the holiday season in the caption of her carousel, “Thank you to our many incredible partners and volunteers who helped feed tens of thousands American families across Idaho and NY, with fresh, nutritious, locally-sourced produce and dairy this holiday season,” she wrote.

Most of her work over the last year has been under the radar after she and husband Jared Kushner left Washington, D.C., but lately, she’s been testing the waters for a public return to the spotlight. Besides her philanthropic endeavors, Ivanka and Kushner made an appearance at the “Virgil Was Here” fashion show for Louis Vuitton’s late menswear designer, Virgil Abloh, in December — but a warm welcome to high society life is a bit trickier.

Her decision to work in the White House for four years likely cost them friendships with well-connected members of the social scene in New York City and Hollywood. By laying low for the last year, she is attempting to rehab her image and make her way back to the friendship circles in her pre-political days. It’s not an easy feat, but doing it through charity is a savvy way to channel goodwill. Will the strategy work for Ivanka and Kushner? Only time will tell, but it’s pretty easy to see that they are plotting their return, one step at a time.

