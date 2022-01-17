Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Comfort Season
Christie Brinkley Show Off Her Supermodel Fitness Level in Skimpy Black Bikini That Defies Her 67 Years

Christie Brinkley is going to have to reveal all of her secrets because she looks fabulous in her latest Instagram post, showing off her unbelievable fitness level at age 67. The supermodel shared a photo of her strong and lean body in a very revealing bikini — and we absolutely love how confident she appears.

Brinkley stood in front of a mirror while applying lip gloss and wearing a very sexy black string bikini that peeks out from her beach coverup. She gave her followers a little bit of insight into looking ageless, “Hat✔️Sunblock✔️ SBLA Lip Plump and Sculpt✔️Gratitude ✔️,” she wrote in the caption.

She admitted last year that after breaking her arm during rehearsals for Dancing With the Stars in 2019, her body had changed and she had to be kinder to herself. “I just couldn’t get enough vigorous exercise, and with quarantine came banana breads and the inevitable extra pounds,” she shared on Instagram in January 2021. “I must add I felt overwhelmed by the number of injuries I was dealing with ( I’ve been very adventurous! Ouch!) but I realized I just needed to start with one thing and keep moving forward…”

And that meant ramping up her health and wellness regimen in a variety of different ways. “I took action, fixed my hip, got the total replacement, and I am overjoyed to be able to move my body again,” Brinkley added. “I am getting stronger every day, and I like think I’m ready for anything…a hike, swim dive, paddle, ride, ski, and even a big piece of birthday cake! Hey I can work it off!” It looks like her body responded well to the changes she made because at 67 years old, she’s looking fit and ready to take on whatever 2022 brings her way.

