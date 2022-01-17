Zooey Deschanel Looks So Loved Up In Birthday Photos Shared By Boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott proved that his love is going strong with girlfriend Zooey Deschanel as he wished her a happy 42nd birthday in a sweet Instagram post. This comes on the heels of their reveal that they bought a house together and are currently in the process of major renovations.

The carousel of images shared by Scott shows the couple cozied up in almost every photo. Their heads lean into each other so they are touching and Deschanel is often resting on her boyfriend’s lap. Scott also added a loving caption for his birthday girl, “Happy birthday to the one and only @zooeydeschanel. You make life so much better.”

The reality star has been quite open about his love for the Elf actress after meeting on the set of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke in 2019. “Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J,” he wrote in the latest edition of Drew + Jonathan Reveal magazine. “We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we’d been seeking our whole lives.”

Scott is also enjoying a friendly relationship with Deschanel’s kids, son Charlie Wolf, 4, and daughter, Elsie Otter, 5, from her marriage to Jacob Pechenik. He even made sure to consider them when they bought their new Los Angeles home. He shared that the children dubbed it “the Park House” because of “its lush lawn and massive California sycamores.” With Us Weekly sources predicting an engagement “on the horizon” for the couple, fans can probably expect an official announcement soon. “It’s only a matter of time,” they revealed. It sounds like it’s going to be a big year for the couple — birthdays, renovations and a maybe a ring.

