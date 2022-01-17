Heidi Klum knows how to work her assets and she’s showing them off on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new single with Snoop Dogg, “Chai Tea With Heidi.” The 48-year-old supermodel looked absolutely ageless in the sexy (and shiny) hot pink minidress that even gave fans a hint of cleavage, too.

What might surprise some of her followers is that her gorgeous legs were insured for $2.2 million by a client — except, shockingly, one was worth more than the other. “When I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar,” Klum told DeGeneres during a game of Heidi ‘Blanking’ Klum. “Obviously, I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now, but yeah, one was more expensive than the other one.” (The scarred leg was only worth $1 million while the flawless leg was worth $1.2 million, according to People.)

The America’s Got Talent judge also shared more photos of the Alex Perry dress on Instagram, which appears to be latex, giving it a form-fitting shape. (See the photos HERE.) The sleeves have a total 1980s’ vibe with shoulder pads and a slight ruffle — it’s the perfect throwback fashion that Klum can easily pull off, thanks to her supermodel genes.

And her followers can be sure to see more leggy photos in the future because it’s one of her favorite body parts. “I always enjoyed, and I still do, wearing super short miniskirts showing off my legs,” she said to People. “I think legs are sexy. I do like to put a focus on my legs when I go out or when I get onto the red carpet. I do.”

