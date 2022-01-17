Pete Davidson Takes the High Road in Kanye West’s One-Sided Feud Over Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is busy writing songs and taking a hit at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, but the Saturday Night Live star seems to be totally unbothered by the lyrics. The comedian is reportedly OK with the rapper dissing him because he figured it was coming in the one-sided feud.

“Pete almost expected to be referenced by Kanye in a song sooner or later and instead of hating it, he absolutely loves it and thinks it is hilarious,” a source told Hollywood Life. Davidson is taking the high road, but we think he secretly loves the attention, too. Who wouldn’t want to be name-checked in a song written by a global superstar?

These leaked @kanyewest lyrics pretty much confirms he's not on board with his ex-wife's, Kim Kardashian, relationship with Pete Davidson. https://t.co/y95PK5PpFU — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 14, 2022

Even though he’s now part of an iconic pop culture moment, Davidson isn’t engaging with West for one very important reason: his kids with Kardashian. “He doesn’t want to fight Kanye; he respects Kanye as he is still the father of Kim’s children and that is important and forever and Pete will never step in the way of any of that,” the insider added. The 28-year-old funnyman knows his place when it comes to the two exes’ co-parenting relationship.

It’s been reported that Davidson is also treading carefully with all things Kardashian because he believes that his blossoming romance with the reality star “is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had.” Instead of diving headfirst into an engagement as he did with Ariana Grande, “he is not going to pull that trigger that fast because he wants it to last,” according to Hollywood Life sources.

So that’s why Davidson is letting West do his thing, but he’s also relishing in the fact that “he will live forever” as a line in one of the rapper’s songs.

