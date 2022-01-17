Christina Haack & Fiancé Joshua Hall Are Sparking Serious Questions About Whether They Eloped

Christina Haack has always been protective about her relationship with fiancé Joshua Hall, but a cryptic caption that is now erased from her latest Instagram post has fans curious. Did the couple elope over the long weekend? Let’s take a look at some of the clues.

On Friday, she posted a loved-up shot of the two of them in an oceanside location — she looked stunning in a white bikini and he wore blue swim trunks. Haack wrote in the caption, “Building life together and enjoying some alone time. Love you Josh,” along with a heart and an infinity symbol. But the original post, according to People, had the date “1.14.22.” It’s no longer there after some of her followers started questioning whether they saw a wedding band to go along with the gorgeous engagement ring she received from Hall four months ago.

If that wasn’t enough evidence to raise an eyebrow, then another deleted caption from a Sunday post might convince you. After sharing a close-up beach photo — this time with the HGTV star in a hot-pink bikini — she wrote, “Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah.. that feeling of pure bliss / those deep convos, love is what it is.” It sounds like they tied the knot after a whirlwind romance and she’s reminding everyone that her real-estate agent fiancé (husband?) is the right fit for her after being married twice before. Her new caption is a series of emojis now: a sun, a red heart, a whale, a key and a lock. Did they lock down their love while on vacation?

Haack has been appreciative of what Hall has added to her life and has kept their relationship as private as possible. “I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” she wrote after revealing him to the public. While she isn’t confirming that they are married, Haack is at least verifying that their love is real and they are walking on solid ground.

