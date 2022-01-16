Unexpected Buddies Madonna & Kanye West’s Girlfriend Julia Fox Sizzle in Series of Revealing Photos

2021 was the year of unexpected relationships, but it’s looking like 2022 will be the year of unexpected friendships. On Jan 14, Madonna posted a series of photos with some star-studded friends but had quite a few steamy pictures with Kanye West’s new gal Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. She posted the photos with the caption, “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie, and some other folks showed up.”

In the first photo — also known as the one we’re really obsessing over — is where Madonna and Fox are cuddling on a couch, with Madonna showing off her fishnet-clad legs and Fox showing off her toned midriff in a super-sexy leather ensemble.

The next photo is of Madonna and Kanye West, followed by photos of former boxer Floyd Mayweather, NFL player Antonio Brown and others joining the party. In the fourth photo, we see buddies Madonna and Fox cuddling again, ending the photos with a group shot.

It seems like while Fox and West are getting more serious, Fox and Madonna are becoming quite the duo — with Madonna seeming to approve of Fox and West’s relationship.

Now, these photos may be sizzling, but Twitter’s reaction to the video from this night is, erm, a lot to say the least. Many have commented how “boring” and “awkward” the hangout seemed, with a lot criticizing the night as well after news broke that West allegedly hit a fan, per People.

According to HollywoodLife, Fox and Madonna’s friendship isn’t new. In fact, they’ve known each other for quite some time, long before Fox and West got together. A close source said, “Julia is already a socialite and has her own friends. She doesn’t really need Kanye. Yes, this relationship is very ‘of the moment’ but Madonna was already talking professional projects with Julia prior to going out with Kanye.”

Apparently, along with their strengthening friendship, Fox maybe Madonna’s co-worker in Madonna’s rumored biopic. Per Page Six, rumors are swirling that Fox will play Debi Mazar — and honestly, we can’t wait to find out.

