Zooey Deschanel Is Giving Fans Serious 1950’s Vibes With This Vintage Photoshoot

Whether it’s an impromptu Christmas photoshoot or a normal Wednesday selfie, New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel knows how to be the cutest on the internet.

On Jan 7, Deschanel posted a very 1950s inspired photo with the caption, “Verified Practicing my finest ‘vintage postcard lady.’ How’d I do?” (Hint: everyone agrees that she did amazing!)

You can see the post HERE.

In the photo, we see Deschanel flashing the camera her classic “smize” look with a paper umbrella, vintage clothes, and a brown hat overlooking a ledge. Along with that, commenters loved her vintage-inspired hairstyle, with one person saying, “I love this swept over bang.”

Now Deschanel has been a fashion icon for well over a decade, mainly for her adorable and colorful vintage ensembles.

Earlier this month, many on TikTok have called Deschanel the Queen of “Twee” Fashion — an indie fashion trend that’s colorful, playful, and youthful. She even made a TikTok thanking TikTok for showing her what “twee” fashion is and showed some of her best looks over the years. She posted it with the caption, “I’d like to thank TikTok for teaching me what twee means.”

You can see the TikTok HERE.

In an interview with StyleCaster, she said, “I’ve always been a unique person who has my own unique style.” She also said she wants people to realize being comfortable in your own skin is super important, saying, “being comfortable and being stylish are not mutually exclusive.”

