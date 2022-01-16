John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Enchants Fans With a Mystical & Topless Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

After peeking through John Mulaney’s ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler’s social media, the term “enchanting” doesn’t even begin to describe the artist and her work.

On Jan 11, Tendler posted a truly alluring photo of herself in a 1960s-esque snapshot, flowing about her long, dyed hair. She captioned the topless photo with a Jenny Lewis lyric from the song, “Head Underwater,” saying, “I put my head underwater, baby. I threw my clothes away in the trash. I stood barefoot on the blazing concrete. I was waiting for the gut of the thunder to crash. I don’t wanna bore you with how I feel, but when the walls came down, the shit got real.”

She frequently posts her touching, thought-provoking photography on her Instagram. Throughout 2021, her touching photography and self-portraits were featured in multiple exhibits around the country for The Other Art Fair.

Her work frequently touches on the subjects of loss, anger, powerlessness, and identity, especially after her sudden divorce to John Mulaney. In 2014, she married Mulaney in New York, and in early 2021, Mulaney announced his decision to separate, and the divorce was finalized earlier this month.

In a recent profile with Harper’s Bazaar, Tendler said, “Everything that has transpired has been totally shocking and I think surreal. In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

She added that 2022 is a bright light, saying, “I feel lucky that I get to be standing on the precipice of all of these new things, that I get to possibly experience, and who knows how they will go? And there is certainly something exciting about that.”

Tendler is also an author of two books, one of which being “Pin It!: 20 Fabulous Bobby Pin Hairstyles” available on Amazon.

