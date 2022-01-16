Heidi Klum Leaves Fans Wanting More in This Sexy & Sparkly Dancing Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When we log into Instagram, we can expect a few things: a cute cat video, a TikTok we saw three days ago, and of course, supermodel Heidi Klum flaunting her amazing body in an even more amazing ensemble.

On Jan 15, Klum posted a video with the caption, “1, 2, 3, let’s go! Chai Tea With Heidi is out now! Stream at the link in bio.” The video, like many of her recent posts, is super sexy and super sparkly.

The clip is a series of lingerie-filled videos promoting her new project with Snoop Dogg — a new EDM song called “Chai Tea with Heidi.” In this clip, we see Klum lip-synching to the song, hair blowing in the wind as she shows off her toned body in a sparkling bodysuit. She then walks away, showing her backside as she does a silly little dance to end the 11-second video.

The long-awaited and highly advertised song was finally released on Jan 14 for everyone to hear — and Klum has been pinching herself since. Klum told SheKnows how she’s wanted to work with Snoop Dogg for some time. She recalled saying, “Maybe I’ll sing something with someone.”

She added, “They were like, ‘Well, who would that be?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, Snoop Dogg, of course!’ And they’re like, ‘Snoop Dogg, why Snoop Dogg?’ And I’m like, ‘Because I love Snoop Dogg, I’ve always loved Snoop Dogg, and I think he’s so cool.’”

