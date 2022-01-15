Sofia Vergara’s Throwback Bikini Photo Reminds Fans She Hasn’t Aged a Day

Sofia Vergara knows how to wow, no matter what she’s doing. This time, she’s wowing her Instagram followers with a sultry throwback photo that has people convinced she never ages.

On Jan 14, Vergara posted a photo of herself in a golden bikini from the 1990s with the caption, “#tbt Miami the 90’s.”

You can see the photo HERE.

Commenters were quick to say how after over thirty years, Vergara looks virtually the same. One person said, “U…pretty much look EXACTLY the same- just upgraded your makeup to current trend! Sassy, sexy, smart, & sensational at making us all laugh! Thx 4 sharing with us you beautiful icon.” Another added, “you younger were so perfect and still are!”

Vergara started modeling at only 17 years old, quickly transitioning to acting and becoming one of the highest-grossing television stars, per Biography.

And here’s another fun fact: she’s turning 50 this year — and we’re still trying to wrap our heads around it.

When she was new in the industry, Vergara said how she had very little resources to help her navigate the entertainment industry. But over time, she learned to stand up for herself.

In an interview with Hola, she said, “I do feel sometimes that women have that thing that they’re scared to negotiate. Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and what you deserve,” Vergara says, “Because somebody is going to make that money, and somebody is going to take that money, and it needs to be you. That has worked for me, always.”

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

