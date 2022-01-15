Anne Hathaway’s Photoshoot Is Making the Internet Do a Double-Take Because of the Serious Devil Wears Prada Vibes

Over fifteen years later, The Devil Wears Prada is still one of our go-to films after a long day. We get the references, the memes, but everyone is freaking out over Anne Hathaway’s newest photoshoot that’s giving everyone Andy Sachs vibes.

On Jan 14, Hathaway posted a series of photos of herself rocking a floral, collared mini dress with black tights and pumps. She posted the photos with the caption, “Grazie/Merci/ThankYouForever @maisonvalentino.” She also tagged a plethora of people such as @bulgari for the jewelry, @redhotnails for her nude nails, and @marywilesmakeup for her makeup look, to name a few.

You can see the photos HERE.

The first photo is of Hathaway standing in front of a door, smiling off camera, followed by an adorable behind-the-scenes selfie. Next, Hathaway is rocking a black trench coat in the next two photos before ending the photo set with a classic shot of Hathaway’s iconic smile while she sits down.

Now, as we said, everyone is getting The Devil Wears Prada vibes from these photos. Commenters went to the comment section to say things like “Andy Sachs vibes” and “Andy? Is that you?” — and they’re not the only ones.

One viral tweet from the account named @LAVIDAPRADA posted two of the photos saying, “Anne Hathaway in Valentino is giving The Devil Wears Prada. I’m obsessed.”

Honestly, from the collar to the bangs — we see the resemblance to her iconic character.

Many have posted their hopes that this is a subtle announcement for an upcoming sequel. Whether or not the rumors end up true, we can all agree that she looks absolutely stunning.

