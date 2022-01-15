Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio Is Living Her Best Life In These Alluring Bikini Photos & Videos

Within the past two days, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio has been showing the world that she’s living her best life on vacation with a series of bikini snapshots on her Instagram page.

The first bikini photo she posted on Jan 13, showing off her toned frame and backside. She posted it with the caption, “Uh eu quero você Como eu quero Uuh Como eu quero” — which was met with fire-emoji clad comments flooding the comment section.

Then on the following day, on Jan 14, Ambrosio posted a video of her and her pals, all in bikinis, dancing to their heart’s content before jumping into the ocean. She posted it with the caption to another song, “Aonde o vento é brisa Onde não haja quem possa Com a nossa felicidade Vamos brindar a vida, meu bem.”

Then she treats us again to another set of steaming bikini photos on the beach that show off her toned figure. She posted this photo set with the lyrics, “Pé na areia, a caipirinha, água de coco, a cervejinha. Pé na areia, água de coco, beira do mar.”

So, seriously, Ambrosio is living her best life and is making 2022 the year of self-love.

Like a lot of us, Ambrosio isn’t a big fan of cardio or fad diets. In fact, in an interview with Elle, she said, “I’m all about moderation and eating something different every day.” She doesn’t feel the need to cut out sweets and alcohol because “whenever I start to diet, everything goes downhill. So if I want a little bite of dark chocolate on a plane or a cocktail with friends on the weekend, I’ll have it.”

Maybe we can take a page out of Ambrosio’s book of self-loving by eating the chocolate if you want to and living your best life.

