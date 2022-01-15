Reese Witherspoon’s Lookalike Daughter Ava Claps Back At Trolls Attacking Her Sexuality: ‘Peace & Love’

While Ava Phillippe’s post on her sexuality was met with a whole lot of love, like anything with the internet, trolls came knocking — and Phillipe had no time for it.

Phillippe took to her Instagram story again on Jan 13 to clap back at the internet trolls coming for her sexuality, saying “QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts… My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love.”

This comes after her Instagram story post on Jan 12, when Phillippe was doing a Q&A with her fans on her Instagram story. The fan asked, “Do u like boys or girls?” Phillippe shared a sweet selfie, rocking her faded pink ‘do, and answered, “I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).”

Not only does Phillippe have lookalike mama Reese Witherspoon’s iconic smile, but she also has her powerful will as well.

When asked about what Witherspoon believed Phillippe took after her, she answered on her blog Draper James, “I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy. From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself. She also cares deeply about her family and the world around her. She frequently educates me on news stories and issues young women are facing.”

