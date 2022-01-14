Kanye West’s Leaked Lyrics About Pete Davidson Prove He’s Still Not Okay With Kim Kardashian Moving On

Kanye West is confusing us all right now. Not only is he flaunting his relationship with Julia Fox all over the place, but he’s also making sure to take a hit at Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson — and the best way for a musician to do that is through lyrics.

An alleged sample of West’s new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy,” leaked online and Davidson’s name is clearly dropped on the otherwise muffled clip. “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” he rapped. Well, OK, that’s petty, but it’s also completely hypocritical of West to be free to pursue his relationship with Fox while making sure to take down his ex’s love with words. Why can he move on, but Kardashian can’t? And if we remember correctly, he was dating as soon as he could with supermodel Irina Shayk, but the SKIMS founder has kept a lower profile until she started dating the Saturday Night Live star.

West has reportedly been upset every step of the way regarding Kardashian’s choice to move forward by dating another man. In early December, a Hollywood Life insider revealed that “he’s very, very upset” and “is willing to do absolutely anything to get Kim back” while “asking his friends for advice.” Just a month later, he was giving his new girlfriend a “Cinderella” makeover and bringing her around his A-list friends. Has this become a publicity feud or does West genuinely want Kardashian back?

If the lyrics from the song are authentic, we can’t help but think West purposely put the sample out there. He knows it would generate headlines and get back to the couple. It’s like he wants to get under Davidson’s skin so deeply that it will make the comedian walk away from Kardashian. We don’t know what West is trying to accomplish, but he can’t have it both ways.

