Jennifer Aniston Snapped Pics in Nothing But a Towel For These Rare Wavy-Hair Photos

Jennifer Aniston usually keeps her social media posts pretty low-key by focusing on the projects she’s working on. But in 2022, she decided to change the game up a bit on her followers by giving them a just-out-of-the-shower photo — it’s a very rare sight for the 52-year-old TV star.

The image shows Aniston dressed only in a towel with just a hint of cleavage poking out. Her hair looks freshly towel-dried and we get to see those wavy locks that she’s kept hidden for so many years. Early in her career, she often wore her curls, but she now prefers a shiny blowout on her gorgeous mane. She joked in the caption about the state of her hair while tagging her hair care line, LolaVie, “Okay, Humidity… Let’s go…..@lolavie.” Of course, it was a great opportunity to promote her business, but we are still shocked that she gave us a very daring look (for other celebs, this is very tame).

Aniston is a reluctant social media star, but her followers can’t get enough of The Morning Show star. She avoided it for as long as she could, but then decided “it’s not going anywhere, right?” She told Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, “So why not join the party? And it’s not that scary. [You can] share information, connect with your fans, right wrongs that are said about you, have fun, make fun of yourself, make fun of people. Help animals get rescued.” Of course, it helps that, at the time, she set the Guinness World Records title for the fastest account to reach one million followers in five hours and 16 minutes with reunion photos of her Friends castmates. (She’s now been beaten by a member of BTS.)

Even if her social media strategy isn’t highly curated, it makes her posts feel entirely authentic. We love that she’s delivering a more playful side to her fans, even though she subtly lets everyone know she has a product to sell.

