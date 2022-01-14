Jamie Lynn Spears’ New Comments Suggest She Views Herself as Just as Much of a Victim as Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ fraught relationship with her family is becoming even more visible following her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ recent interview broadcast on GMA and Nightline. The two sisters, who both grew up in the spotlight and were scrutinized for years, have been exchanging barbs on social media for some time now. Following Jamie Lynn’s latest TV appearance, Britney took to Twitter to issue her response to Jamie Lynn’s claims. Then, Jamie Lynn posted her own reaction on Instagram to her sister’s words.

“The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control,” Britney shared in a note on Twitter. The “Toxic” hitmaker alleged that Jamie Lynn was “never around me much 15 years ago,” around the time when pressures Britney was facing began to take a visible toll on the star, inevitably leading to her restrictive conservatorship. “So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???”

The pop star also claimed that Jamie Lynn “never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!!” Britney reiterated the claim that her family “ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one.” It wasn’t long after Britney shared her statement on Twitter that Jamie Lynn issued her own response via an Instagram post, which you can read in full HERE.

“Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself,” Jamie Lynn began her statement.

The Zoey 101 alum alleged “the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that.” Jamie Lynn went on to claim that her family has been receiving “death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

The Things I Should Have Said author went on to say that she’d have to “set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family’s well being.” In a direct response to one of her sister’s allegations, Jamie Lynn claimed she’s “worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister,” though that someone is one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Jamie Lynn and Britney’s new comments clearly show that reaching an amicable place in their relationship is far off. We can’t help but feel, reading these new comments, that Britney’s traumatic experience under her conservatorship is still lingering, and seeing her sister exploit their relationship during press interviews for her forthcoming memoir has only made their bond more strained. With Jamie Lynn’s recent response, it still feels as though she has yet to comprehend the depth of her sister’s trauma. Both of these women have been exploited from a very young age. We only wish Jamie Lynn could meet her sister on the same plane and understand why she’s so upset rather than continue to come from a place of deflecting and defense.

Things I Should Have Said $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see family feuds we can’t believe played out in public.

