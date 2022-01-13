Cindy Crawford Is a Fitness Inspiration in These Gorgeous New Activewear Photos

Cindy Crawford is starting 2022 off right — she’s back at work and looking fabulous in her latest shots from her photoshoot. The 55-year-old supermodel shared a few behind-the-scenes images that show off her ageless beauty.

Dressed in a form-fitting, hunter-green bodysuit, Crawford mugged for the camera, giving her signature sultry, one-eyed look with her gorgeous brunette mane covering the other eye. The outfit shows off her strong, lean body and just a hint of her cleavage. It’s honestly hard to tell if the photo was taken in 2002 or 2022 — she looks absolutely stunning. The model captioned the photo, while tagging her beauty team, “First time back on set in 2022!”

While Crawford has always taken care of body and skin, she does feel the effects of aging, just like the rest of us. And she admits it can be hard on her when her industry is so focused on outer beauty. “You feel a little apologetic that you can’t deliver in the same way that you could when you were 20 or 25,” she told The Cut. “Everything changes: your skin, your hair, and your body. I want to do my job well, and I want to deliver, but I also know that what I have to offer now is different from what I had to offer at 25.”

Despite her insecurities, the mom-of-two continues to inspire generations of women for her natural beauty and warm personality. She wants to make sure she’s good to herself as each year passes. “When I look at my friends, I look at how beautiful they are and don’t pick them apart,” Crawford summed up. “I think to be kind to ourselves as women, we should try to look at ourselves through our friends’ eyes as opposed to the super hyper-critical eye that we usually turn on ourselves.”

