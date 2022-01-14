Exclusive: Heidi Klum Says She Was ‘Pinching Herself’ Finally Getting to Record a Song With Snoop Dogg

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter what you may want out of life, Heidi Klum should inspire you. The supermodel, TV host, actress, and hot-off-the-presses musician doesn’t believe in a narrow focus when it comes to manifesting her dreams, and this year, she knocked off one of her “top top top top” bucket list items by recording an EDM track that includes verses rapped by Snoop Dogg, a sampling of Rod Stewart’s “Baby Jane,” and Klum’s own vocals: “Chai Tea With Heidi,” out today and set to be featured on next season of Germany’s Next Top Model, Klum’s show. Klum chatted with SheKnows about what it was like to make this life-long dream come true, and like I said: You don’t have to have goals of recording a song with Snoop to find her outlook inspiring.

When the producers of Germany’s Next Top Model mentioned to Klum that it might be fun for her to sing something, she only had one person in mind.

“Maybe I’ll sing something with someone,” Klum recalls suggesting. “They were like, ‘Well, who would that be?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, Snoop Dogg, of course!’ And they’re like, ‘Snoop Dogg, why Snoop Dogg?’ And I’m like, ‘Because I love Snoop Dogg, I’ve always loved Snoop Dogg, and I think he’s so cool.’ I love hip hop, by the way — Biggie Smalls and P. Diddy and Ice T, I’m just, I’m born in the 70s. So when I first came in ’94 [to] New York, this was like what we were listening to…I love the whole hip-hop scene and everything.”

“I’m someone who would just rather go for it than later in life feel like ‘Oh, I wish I could’ve, I should’ve. And I didn’t.’ So I always go for it, and that’s with everything in life.”

Klum vaguely knew Snoop Dogg from crossing paths at events over the years, so she swallowed her fears, picked up the phone, and called to gauge his interest. To Klum’s delight, he was in, and she quickly began pulling together a track.

“I had worked already on a track with a new DJ duo called Wedding Cake and basically kind of put a rough sketch together…fast-forward, I’m in the car driving to Inglewood. Ding dong, here I am, hi Snoop!” Klum recalls. “So I played this for him and he immediately loved it. He’s like, Oh, interesting. So this is an EDM track, and I’m like, Yes, you know, because I love dancing and I love upbeat…he immediately started rapping over it in his vocal booth, and I’m literally pinching myself because I can’t believe this is actually happening. Like, I’m actually in Inglewood. I’m actually with Snoop Dogg. He is loving the track. He loves what I’m doing, he’s going in the vocal booth, he’s already rapping over it.”

“Some people have this bucket list of wanting to go to the Great Wall of China or go to Africa or have a family and find the perfect man,” Klum adds. “And I feel like, you know, most of these things on my bucket list kind of have come true already. But a song with someone like Snoop Dogg was just top top top top on my bucket list. And here I am, and I can’t believe this is happening.”

For Klum, this song is just one more piece of proof that her glass-half-full, believe-in-yourself attitude is the only way to go.

“In general, we should all chase our dreams a little bit more,” she says. “If you have something on your mind that you always wanted to do…Why not? If I wouldn’t have asked [Snoop Dogg], how would he have known that I’m into him and I would love to do something with him? I feel like sometimes we just have to jump over all our own fears. The worst thing that could happen is that they say no… I always think you just have to voice your dreams or your goals, the things you want to do.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.

Before you go, click here to see all the famous ’90s supermodels who have since become moms.

