Nick Jr.’s New Noggin Platform Has Books, Games, & More — & You Can Sign Up For Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know a lot of you are probably trying to find new ways to entertain your kids, while also ensuring that if they’re watching something on the TV or tablet, they’re learning something, too. That’s where Nick Jr.’s Noggin comes in. The educational platform is perfect for your toddler, pre-schooler, kindergartener to learn the alphabet, numbers, and so much more through games, books, and a whole lot of fun. And parents, you’ll love it for this reason, too: You can enjoy a free trial of Noggin for 30 days.

Noggin isn’t just some destination app for kids’ attention to be consumed. The Nick Jr. outlet is a great way for children — ideally ages 2-6 — to make learning fun. And during these next few months, we’ll definitely need all the fun we can get. Noggin offers over 1000 episodes of Nick Jr. originals, along with learning videos that aren’t available anywhere else. Check out one of the PAW Patrol ABC videos below to get a sense of what Noggin has to offer.

Your child can also play a lot of games that are designed to encourage creativity and problem solving. And for any kid that’s just beginning to develop their reading comprehension skills, Noggin features PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Dora The Explorer, plus the Bob Books series. If you’re still skeptical, trust us when we tell you this platform is a total game-changer.

Along with having the fun, glossy look of your child’s favorite Nick Jr. program, Noggin is a trusted tool for learning and building skills. Noggin is backed by research and designed by educators to cultivate early childhood knowledge. The platform’s programs put an emphasis on building strong minds and bodies with a healthy dose of empathy to boot. We know that sitting your kid down with a tablet can be a bit of a gamble. But this ad-free program will ensure that your child is gaining the knowledge they need to take on the future. So, what are you waiting for? Sign up for your 30-day free trial of Noggin. After the free trial, Noggin is just $7.99 per month.

Noggin $Free Trial Buy now Sign Up

Click here for the best family-friendly documentaries to watch with your kids.

