Salma Hayek Is Stunning at Every Age in This Series of Photos Celebrating Her Brightest Looks

Salma Hayek sure knows how to brighten up her followers’ day with her sunny fashion looks in her latest Instagram post. The 55-year-old actress shared a series of shots all featuring the color yellow over the years — and she does not disappoint. Hayek is an expert at delivering a stunning moment in time.

The first image is just unbelievably gorgeous with the Eternals star dressed in 1950s-style frock, showing off her cleavage while leaning toward the camera.(See the photo HERE.) Her teardrop earrings frame her beautiful face with her dewy skin and amber-brown eyes — it’s a timeless photo that could have been taken in any era. She joked in the caption about her monochromatic carousel theme, “Im taking you in a #yellow submarine into #tbt.”

Salma Hayek's newest bikini snapshot shook things up with a silly joke. https://t.co/cJ3M9RJOgi — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 10, 2022

But don’t miss the other pictures she shared, including an iconic shot from the movie Frida, multiple red carpet glam moments and a humorous scuba diving photo thrown in for good measure. As successful as Hayek is, she never takes herself too seriously and manages her own social media accounts. “And, funnily enough, I have almost 8.6 million followers,” she told Town & Country in 2019. (In 2022, she now has 20.1 million followers, so she’s obviously doing something right.) “Doing it on my own! I don’t even know how to do…, ” she added. “I remember my first Boomerang. I did it, but it was without my head, and I got so frustrated I just posted it. I said, ‘Sorry, guys. I tried but I really can’t get it.’ ”

Hayek finds a way to blend her splendid beauty with her grounded sense of humor — it’s what makes her social media game so authentic. And we love her for it.

