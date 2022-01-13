Kate Middleton’s 40th Birthday Included Some Unexpected Love From Harry & Meghan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There were quite a number of surprises in store for Kate Middleton on her milestone 40th birthday. First, the stylish Duchess of Cambridge debuted three regal portraits that captured Kate looking stoic, playful, and every bit the future queen. But there was another surprise in store for her 40th that we didn’t even know about until now. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly called Kate to wish her a happy birthday, according to one royal insider.

“They did a video call,” Christopher Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, shared with Us Weekly. “They wished her a happy birthday. [It was] very private.” Andersen also noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “were not about to post anything the way they did two years ago,” likely referencing the couple’s Archewell Foundation website as the new home for the couple’s joint public statements instead of any social media platforms. “This time everything was kept private.”

Since Harry and Meghan made the difficult decision in early 2020 to take a step back as senior members of the royal family and move to California, it seems like the Sussexes and Cambridges have been navigating a fairly fraught relationship while under the scrutiny of the public eye on both sides of the pond. When it came to Meghan’s 40th in August and Harry’s 37th in September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were relegated to shout-outs from the royal family on Instagram Stories, instead of making the cut for the ‘Gram grid.

Still, there have been reports for the past several months that the two couples are making some type of headway to at least get their relationship to an amicable place. Now that the four seem to be giving their bond time and space to grow away from prying eyes of the cameras, perhaps that’s the best avenue to venture down for all involved as a new era for the royal family begins to take shape.

