Jason Momoa Had the Most Loving, Mature Statement Possible on His Split From Lisa Bonet

Longtime fans of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were likely shocked when the couple announced their split. Momoa and Bonet were together since the late 2000s, and married for nearly five years with two children — Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 13. But the joint breakup statement the couple shared on Momoa’s Instagram (Bonet is not on social media), really showed just how loving their relationship remains and the maturity with which they are approaching this difficult transition.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding — and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement began. “And so — We share our Family news — That we are parting ways in marriage.”

Momoa and Bonet emphasized that they weren’t making their split public out of its potential for being “newsworthy,” but as a way to move forward with “dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other — to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children,” the statement continued. “Teaching our Children What’s possible — Living the Prayer May Love Prevail.” Bonet and Momoa signed off on the statement with their first initials.

The former couple always had an incredibly strong, unique bond. Seeing the two enter this transition with a public display of unity and love is refreshing, but the statement also shows the maturity and respect for one another Momoa and Bonet possess. For Momoa especially, to use his own personal Instagram account to share the news must’ve been a difficult decision, but in the end, he clearly felt it was the right thing to do. We honestly wish this could be the standard for how couples who simply have drifted apart, or whose love for one another has changed, could approach a breakup. But until then, we’ll look to Bonet and Momoa’s statement as an example for how couples can move forward during a separation.

