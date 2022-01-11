Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Comfort Season
Ina Garten Shared a Much-Needed Reminder That We Can't All Live Like Reese Witherspoon

Ina Garten, Reese Witherspoon
It’s a new year and so many of us are trying to keep those resolutions going, and that includes Hollywood celebs like Reese Witherspoon. She started up a conversation with her followers on her latest Instagram post about habits by asking, “Are there any that have improved your daily life?”

The Morning Show star revealed what she’s doing in 2022 to make her life just a tiny bit better. She wrote: “1. Start the day with a big glass of water. 2. Get 10 mins of outdoor light. @Hubermanlab recommends morning light. 3. Spend 30-60 mins reading without distraction everyday. 4. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!” Those all sound great — hydration, sunshine, reading and rest — but she probably didn’t expect to get trolled by the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten.

The Food Network personality rolled right into those comments with the most real 2022 resolutions we can all relate to. Garten chimed in, “To quote @reesewitherspoon – that sounds great but I’m probably not doing any of those things! LOL!! My formula is easier to follow: 1. Drink more large cosmos 2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series, 3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book. 4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love. In a pandemic, I do what I can!”

Both women have the right idea when jumping into a new year. Yes, we can all make better choices (we need to hydrate more), but still enjoy those guilty pleasures like binge-watching the latest Netflix series. Life is all about balance (or at least attempting to find balance), so get a little more rest, but don’t forget to have fun!

