Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels ‘Zero Pressure’ From Pete Davidson to Dress in Designer Outfits

Kim Kardashian is reportedly enjoying her relationship with Pete Davidson for a reason some might not expect — she can just be herself. The casual comedian isn’t expecting the SKIMS founder to be decked out in couture threads every moment of the day, which is quite a change from ex Kanye West, who expected every public outing to be a fashion show.

“She’s super happy and relaxed with him. Pete is super humble, down-to-earth,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t care about appearances or being cool. With Pete, Kim feels zero pressure to be anything but herself.” That is a 180-degree turn from West, who prides himself on making over the person he’s dating (Hello, Julia Fox!) into his ideal image. The Yeezy founder was able to successfully turn Kardashian into a celeb that fashion houses clamored to dress, but it’s likely she didn’t want to be in designer duds every second of the day.

Pete Davidson is reportedly in it for the long haul with Kim Kardashian. https://t.co/1b4M8JRkVe — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 11, 2022

It’s Davidson’s “grounded” life that appeals to the reality star — if she wants to wear sweats, the Saturday Night Live star isn’t going to make a fuss about it. On the other hand, West enjoyed being married to the public “Kim Kardashian” without letting her be free to shed that image behind closed doors, which we imagine was completely exhausting.

Davidson is doing his best to show his new love that he’s serious about their blossoming romance and “he refuses to screw it up,” according to a Hollywood Life source. The powerful combination of Kardashian having the flexibility to let her guard down and the laid-back actor stepping up to show his maturity, this might not just be a rebound fling for the two of them. While we don’t know if it has the legs to lead to marriage, it seems like the perfect relationship to bounce back with coming off her marriage to West.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities in relationships with older women.