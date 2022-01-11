Heidi Klum Has a Super-Sexy ‘New Favorite Dress’ & She Can’t Stop Smiling at Her Reflection

Heidi Klum is leaving very little to the imagination in her stunning yellow dress by Peter Dundas. We can tell with just one twirl in the supermodel’s latest video that she feels sexy in the outfit that shows off every curve of her body.

The short clip reveals the body-hugging long gown with a thigh cutout that wraps to an open-back design — the only thing holding it together is the string ties that lace up the dress. Klum shows off every inch of the dress, giving a joyful 360-degree spin of the outfit to Marilyn Monroe’s “I Wanna Be Loved By You.” She wrote in the caption, “This is my new favorite dress.” We can’t wait to see her in this sunny gem at her next red carpet event.

We love that at the age of 48, Klum keeps a healthy sense of self when it comes to her body. When she gained a few pounds early in the pandemic, she didn’t let it get her down. “I don’t fit in my favorite jeans anymore,” she told the U.K.’s Sunday Express. “I’ve eaten a little more and exercised a little less than I normally would, so I’ll have to step it up to fit back into them. Or I just have to get a bigger pair – and I’m fine with that as well.”

Klum believes that “having a healthy relationship with food can help your self-esteem,” so she “tries to eat a good meal” to “feel fueled and charged” for those long days on the runway (and to look good in these form-fitting gowns). And as we all know, she’s never afraid to show off that fit physique in a thong or sometimes nothing at all.

