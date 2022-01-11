Kate Middleton Reportedly Played a Big Role in William & Harry’s Brief Reunion This Summer

Since their decision to take a step back as senior members of the British royal family, the tension between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royals has been palpable. Most notably, the rigidity of Harry and his older brother Prince William’s relationship has been widely publicized, with Harry confirming their strained bond during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. But it’s reportedly thanks to Kate Middleton that the two brothers had a cordial reunion for their late mother, Princess Diana’s, statue unveiling this past July.

According to a friend who spoke with the Times of London, via The Mirror, Prince William “was still furious” with Harry over the Oprah interview. “He had taken the view that he’d only give so much. He just didn’t want to go there [with Harry].” Feelings of frustration from both Harry and William naturally would make it rather difficult for the two brothers to be in the same room together — much less the same event attended by members of their family. Which is why Kate reportedly stepped in to facilitate the brother’s reunion.

The Duchess of Cambridge “worked her magic out of sight,” the friend shared with the Times of London. “[Catherine] was amazing behind the scenes when Harry came,” an aide reiterated to the outlet. While Kate wasn’t present for the very intimate occasion on the grounds of Kensington Palace, we can now see how her presence could’ve been felt as a bridge between the two brothers to put aside their squabbles and focus instead on honoring their late mother — something we can imagine Princess Diana would’ve wanted, as well.

In the nearly two years since Harry and Meghan left the United Kingdom for California, reports have circulated that Kate has been instrumental in Harry and William’s relationship. Her role as facilitator has been widely speculated. While we can never really know the lengths to which the Duchess of Cambridge has gone to ensure her husband and brother-in-law maintain their bond, we can only hope this is a sign that it’s not just fans of the brothers — many of whom have watched them grow up — who want them to reconnect, it’s also their family.

