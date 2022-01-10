Britney Spears Is Feeling Cheeky in Lacy Red Thong That Shows Off Her Fit Physique

Ever since gaining her freedom, Britney Spears has been feeling good with the skin that she’s in. That means a few cheeky photos to show off her fit physique — and to celebrate the fact that she can do whatever she darn pleases without having to worry about a conservatorship tracking her every move.

In Spears’ latest Instagram series, she poses with her back facing the camera to show off her lacy, red G-string thong while wearing high heels as her long blonde hair cascades down her back. While we can’t see her face, her body looks strong and her posture feels confident. It’s a personality side to Spears that was long-tempered by the control of her father, Jamie Spears, over the last 13 years. She’s now free to post images that feel empowering to her and we can’t help but love her sassy caption, “Booty time.”

Eagle-eyed fans are also paying attention to the rose emojis she’s been using in her posts over the last few years, dubbed “Project Rose.” While some believe it is about her court battle that was finally won in 2021, other followers think it represents her life blossoming outside of the conservatorship and her plans for music ahead. The 40-year-old pop star has so much life ahead of her now that she can make choices for herself.

That, of course, includes a wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari, and reconnecting with her teen sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who have only known their mom under the controlled conditions of the conservatorship. So 2022 is looking to be a big year for Spears, who can finally call her life her own — and post as many naked selfies as she wants.

