Sidney Poitier’s 2007 Autobiography Is an Amazon Best Seller — & You Can Get A Copy for Less Than $10

We’re just barely into the second week of 2022, and yet we’ve already lost towering titans of the entertainment industry. Sidney Poitier, who passed away at the age of 94 on January 6, was a bonafide movie star who exuded grace and poise while taking on roles with a sense of responsibility. To chronicle all of his achievements and struggles, both personal and professional, would seem quite the tall task. But with his 2007 memoir, Poitier did just that — and it’s now a No. 1 Best Seller on Amazon.

Poitier was best known for his performances in Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner?, In The Heat of the Night, and his Oscar-winning turn in Lilies of the Field. But The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography, which was published in January 2007, sees Poitier reflecting on his storied career and his personal journey. The Oscar-winning actor, who became the first Black man in Academy history to win the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, takes readers all the way back to his childhood in the Bahamas, through his struggles and rise in Hollywood, his activism, building a family, and so much more. Between the musings and reflections are the words of a man trying to measure his life, every aspect of it, in his own words.

Poitier’s autobiography is so much more than just your standard celebrity tell-all fare. In fact, to even put it in the same category wouldn’t feel fitting whatsoever. Here, Poitier is a man who has taken the time — years of it, in fact — to take stock his life in a most introspective manner. Thoughtful and full of humility, The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography is the perfect read to better understand one of Hollywood’s most iconic performers, and one of America’s most important public figures.

The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography $9.89 on Amazon.com

