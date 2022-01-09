Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Killer Abs In New Bikini Pictures Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We remember when Khloe Kardashian posted her “revenge” selfies that showed off her abs and new ‘do after the Tristan Thompson news. This time, there’s another few sexy snaps of Khloe circulating the internet, but Khloe wasn’t the one to post it — it was her mom.

On Jan 7, Kris Jenner posted two pictures of Khloe sporting some neon, sexy bikinis. She posted it with the caption, “The @goodamerican Neon Collection is back!! Shop the restock at GoodAmerican.com @khloekardashian.” For those that don’t know, Good American is the clothing line co-founded by Khloe and Emma Grede — and they have some cute pieces available.

In the first photo, Khloe — dubbed the “neon queen” in the comment section — looks unbelievably sultry in a pink and orange bikini. Next, in the second photo, she’s rocking a neon yellow bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. In both photos, her gorgeous new hairdo is flowing and her abs look impeccable.

Honestly, we love that Kris is killing two birds with one stone: promoting a Kardashian brand and helping her daughter show Thompson what he’s missing.

The end of 2021 was rough for Khloe, to put it lightly. Khloe and Thompson started dating back in 2016, welcomed their daughter True in 2018, but split in 2019 because he was unfaithful to her. However, they got back together in 2020, but split in June 2021. Recently, news broke that Thompson was allegedly the father of a child that Maralee Nichols was pregnant with. Those suspicions were confirmed in Dec 2021 and since then, he’s issued an apology to Khloe.

