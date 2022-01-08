Jane Seymour is Sizzling at 70 in This Rare Swimsuit Snapshot

Jane Seymour is starting 2022 off on a sexy note. On Jan 5, Seymour posted a not-your-average swimsuit photo to her Instagram. While many wait to post swimsuit photos from the beach or their backyard pool, Seymour posted one while playing with elephants. She posted the photos with the caption, “Spending some quality time with my new friends here at the Green Elephant Sanctuary! They really are majestic and beautiful creatures!”

In the photo, you see Seymour smiling from ear to ear as she hangs out with the happy elephants. She tagged the photo to the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park Phuket, a popular attraction in Thailand. And while we’re loving the elephants, we’re really loving how amazing Seymour looks in her swimsuit.

At 70 years old, Seymour is the definition of sizzling in a swimsuit with her toned body. Now, many wonder what her secret is, and it’s simple: she embraces aging.

In an interview with NewBeauty per Page Six, she said, “I feel the same. I’m a glass-half-full person. My thinking is, ‘Just be as young as you possibly can be.’” She added, “I don’t have many regrets, but I do wish I could tell that younger version of myself… that she shouldn’t bask in the sun with a reflector board and cooking oil during those two weeks of vacation! But I stopped sun-worshipping a long time ago, so I guess I’m lucky there.”

She then said that “using anything that makes me feel healthy is the best anti-aging secret I know.” Be right back, because we’re taking notes.

But on a serious note, we love that Seymour is showing off her amazing body and smile!

