Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Showed Off Her Tattoos in Rare No-Makeup Selfie

If you didn’t know already know: Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is one of the coolest people on the planet. Between her budding entertainment career and her amazing confidence, we love any update we can get from the singer. Lately, she’s been posting some enchanting mirror selfies and glimpses of her coven. But this time, she posted a selfie that showed off both her growing tattoo collection and bare face.

On Jan 6, Paris posted a selfie to her Instagram story with the caption, “stoked on last night’s waxing crescent phase.” While we’re always into her witchy vibes, we’re really loving how stunning she looks bare-faced.

Paris Jackson Instagram.

From what we’ve seen, Paris frequently shows off her natural beauty, but we can’t help but swoon over a bare-faced selfie. It can be hard for some people to show off their bare face, so we love it when celebrities break the unspoken stigma — and look fabulous doing so.

Paris has always been about independence. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said, “I’ve always wanted to kind of break off and do my own thing, just ’cause I feel I enjoy independence very much.”

Along with that, we can’t help but stare at her tattoos. Now the American Horror Story star has at least 50 known tattoos scattered around her body. She has at least nine dedicated to her late father, some dedicated to some of her favorite musical artists, spiritual tats, musical ones, and one of our favorites being “Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust” — which is a reference to the pet name her father gave her, Tinker Bell. She said in an interview with Rolling Stone per People, “He’s brought me nothing but joy. So why not have constant reminders of joy?”

