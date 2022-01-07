Kate Moss Is the New Face of This Beauty Brand at 47 & the Photos Are Absolutely Breathtaking

We love it when beauty lines cater to all age groups, genders and skin colors — it’s something that the cosmetic industry is working hard at to be inclusive. So it’s wonderful to see supermodel Kate Moss up there representing the Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation line at the age of 47.

The stunning photo shows Moss with messy, but sexy, beachy waves that frame her gorgeous face. Her skin looks dewy and bronze as she stares right into the camera with a sultry gaze. She has that classic Charlotte Tilbury glow that always takes a makeup regimen to the next level. And the supermodel is absolutely raving about the product.

Kate Moss Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury.

“What I love the most about Beautiful Skin Foundation is that it gives you an amazing natural glow,” she told Us Weekly. “When I’m wearing it, my skin still looks like my skin – but better! I’ve been obsessed since [Tilbury] first gave me the samples to try on holiday.” If that lovely photo isn’t enough Moss for you, then try the behind-the-scenes video, which gives an inside look at the photoshoot with some personal insight.

“Beauty to me is what’s on the inside. Being in love makes me feel beautiful. My most beautiful moments are when all the family are sitting down having lunch together on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the country,” she says in the voice-over while modeling for the camera. Her 19-year-old daughter (a next-generation supermodel) Lila even gets a sweet mention. “My daughter Lila inspires me to be the best person I can be,” she continues. “My garden is the most beautiful thing I own.”

The campaign is sure to be a huge success for the much-hyped makeup brand — and having Moss along for the ride makes it even more special.

Before you go, click here to see kids who are following in their supermodel moms’ footsteps.