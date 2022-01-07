Tiffany Trump Skipped Dad Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve Party For a Ski Vacation With Her In-Laws

Tiffany Trump is busy planning her wedding to financier Michael Boulos, but the couple took some time for a little rest and relaxation over the holidays. Instead of a typical Trump celebration with her dad Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the duo decided to head to the French Alps with Michael’s parents, Massad and Sarah Boulos, his older brother, Fares Boulos and Tiffany’s mom, Marla Maples.

Michael shared a very glam photo of the two of them sitting slopeside at Courchevel, a luxurious French ski resort. Tiffany wore chic black sunglasses and a Tiffany-blue puffy coat with fur trim and a black fur hat (she looked like a ski bunny). Her fiancé kept his winter gear simple with an all-black ensemble and reflective sunglasses. It doesn’t look like Tiffany hit the slopes, but her mom looked like she had the time of her life with her future son-in-law and his family.

Maples sounded truly moved to be included in their vacation plans. “Moments of fun captured in time! I’ve learned that joy is the greatest commodity we have to share with others,” she wrote in the caption of her photo dump. “I am so grateful for this family and the special time of adventure, dreaming, laughing and praying together. Here’s to everyone finding reasons to smile and more ways to share love!” She even bonded with Michael and Massad for a top-of-the-mountain family picture.

Even though Tiffany made the move to Florida like her Trump siblings, she is rarely seen spending time with them. This holiday vacation with her future in-laws (and missing her dad’s annual New Year’s Eve party) might signal that she’s ready to identify as a Boulos family member — and it looks like she’s bringing mom along for the ride.

