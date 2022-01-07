Madonna’s 6 Kids Came Together For a Full-Family Winter Photo — See Lourdes Leon, Her Twins, & More

Madonna gave her followers the photo dump from her holiday vacation that we’ve all been waiting for — a rare picture of all six of her kids together. That’s no easy feat when her adult children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 21, also have to spend quality time with their dads, Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie, during the busy Christmas season. But Madonna somehow managed to pull it all off in Gstaad, Switzerland — and there’s photographic evidence.

The “Vogue” singer buried the prized image in her carousel — go back to the seventh photo and that’s where you will find a beautiful shot with all of her babies. It was a very typical holiday photo with everyone crammed on the couch, not one you would expect from an A-list pop star. On the left side Lourdes sat on longtime boyfriend Jonathan Puglia’s lap, then Mercy James, 15, Rocco, a family friend, and David Banda, 16, in the corner. On the right-hand side next to David was Madonna’s boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna, and twins Stelle and Estere, 9 with more family friends. It looks like they all had a blast together, according to the Material Girl’s caption, “Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!”

Jonathan Puglia, Lourdes Leon, Mercy James, Rocco Ritchie, family friend, David Banda, Ahlamalik Williams, Madonna, twins Stelle and Estere, family friends Madonna/Instagram.

Madonna shared an adorable video last week of the twins heading to ski school and learning how to maneuver down the bunny slope. She was so proud at how quickly they picked up the winter sport. She also posted a gorgeous photo of her walking arm-in-arm with Rocco — a rare sight since he spends more time with his father. But it’s wonderful to see that they’ve repaired their relationship after a few years of difficulties during her custody battle with Guy.

With all of her family together in one place, it’s clear that nothing is more important to the singer. She’s always been career-driven, but she takes pride in her children the most.

