Heather Graham’s Sun-Kissed Black Bikini Photo Has Us Wishing We Were on Vacation Right Now

While many of us have returned to work after the holiday season, several Hollywood stars are still heating up the beaches in tropical locations for an extra-long vacation. Count Heather Graham on that list as she shared a sun-kissed photo at a gorgeous seaside location.

The 51-year-old actress posted an image on Instagram with the perfect golden light hitting her face and blonde locks. She wore adorable tortoise-shell sunglasses and gave her followers a peep at her black string bikini, which showed off just the right amount of cleavage. She kept the selfie caption simple, writing, “Happy New Year” with a blue heart emoji.

The Lost Son star is “grateful” for her continued success in the entertainment industry and says that Susan Sarandon is her role model for longevity in the business. “She’s like, ‘I’m a hot woman, I’m going to do whatever I want,'” she told Women’s Health magazine. “It’s too depressing if you listen to what society says, so why not make your own rules?” That motto has held strong for her as she heads back to work on a new rom-com, The Other Zoey, with Andie MacDowell, who is also a woman in her 50s marching to the beat of her own drum.

With women like Graham, Sarandon and MacDowell (and so many more) speaking up about ageism, there’s no doubt that they will continue to shatter glass ceilings and break down doors for the next generation. Graham is proving that age is just a number in one selfie.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.