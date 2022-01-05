Alessandra Ambrosio & Her Daughter Anja Louise Look Like Twins Posing in Bikinis Together

Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying her post-holiday vacation with her family in her home country of Brazil, showing off its crystal blue waters and sunny climate. But what’s hard to believe is that the supermodel’s lookalike daughter, Anja Louise, is now 13 years old. Where did the time go?

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a stunning photo of her posing with her daughter in bikinis that showcased their strong, fit figures while sailing on a yacht. Mom had on a burnt-orange swimsuit and Anja wore a pink floral bikini — they look like twins. The teen looks almost as tall as her 40-year-old mother and shares her gorgeous, long brown locks with just a hint of highlights. Ambrosio sweetly captioned the photo, “My little mermaid.”

She has often talked about her fitness level after having Anja and son Noah Phoenix, 9, with ex-boyfriend Jamie Mazur — and she is pretty proud of her body. “Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can’t,” she told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit, via ELLE. “But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids. It’s partly because I work out, whereas before I didn’t, but also to do with the shape—it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did.”

Ambrosio chalks up her positive body image to her Brazilian heritage, where having curves is celebrated. “Every woman’s body is spectacular there, not because it’s perfect, but because they’re loving life,” the model explained. “It’s never been about having a Barbie-like physique in Brazil, but having the right curves, whatever your proportions or size.” That healthy attitude has carried her throughout her career — and it’s a good lesson to take into a new year — love the skin you are in.

