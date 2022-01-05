Susan Lucci Is Effortlessly Sexy at 75 in This New Instagram From the Beach

While the temperatures are reaching a freezing point across parts of the country, some people are enjoying bright sunshine and balmy weather in paradise. Susan Lucci has been celebrating the new year among the beach waves, palm trees, and blue skies — posting a number of photos and videos to her Instagram account from her tropical getaway. But the latest clip the longtime soap opera star shared featured the 75-year-old actress rocking a strapless white swimsuit and looking positively sun-kissed and stunning.

Let’s just cut to the chase: Lucci looked absolutely breathtaking in the below clip. The actress was a total beach beauty and even had the pose down, too. The Ally My Children star fashioned her strapless swimsuit with a colorful sarong and a pair of shades. At one point, Lucci even turned toward the camera, popping her foot and showing off her bright smile. The wind was blowing through her hair, the sun was shining — honestly, it was a picture-perfect moment.

“Mm-mmm ocean views/sea breezes,” Lucci captioned her video post, adding some heart-face and palm tree emojis. The actress has always been an absolute stunner, but there’s something incredibly effortless about this particular post that we absolutely loved. Lucci’s beach-view clip was truly elegant, and had us day-dreaming of warmer temperatures, sand, and crystal clear waters. At 75, Lucci is still shining, thriving, and working that strapless one-piece. Now that’s the type of confidence we’d like to take into the new year.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.

