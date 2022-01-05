Kanye West & Julia Fox’s Relationship Is Heating Up With This High-Profile NYC Date

Over the course of the past few months, we’ve kind of lost count of how many famous women Kanye West has been linked to. But his latest outing with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox seems to indicate that these two are definitely growing a lot closer. The rapper and actress were spotted out in NYC for a date night that included a Broadway show, dinner, and plenty of photos.

In photos captured exclusively by People, West and Fox looked incredibly comfortable with one another. The pair attended a performance of Slave Play on Broadway and hung out with the cast for a post-show talk once the play ended. The group spent roughly 45 minutes together at Broadway’s August Wilson Theater before heading to dinner at Carbone in Greenwich Village, according to a source who spoke with People.

Kanye West may be seeking a fresh start after his separation from Kim Kardashian. https://t.co/4V4TKJkZrc — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 29, 2021

Along with the photos, the source told People how happy the Donda rapper was that Fox joined him for the night out on the town. “He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after. Julia stayed for the whole after talk. She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him.” West and Fox’s potential relationship seemingly came out nowhere, but the two share the common bond of coming out of very serious relationships.

Despite professions of love for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West and his former spouse appear to be moving on pretty steadily — Kardashian has been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson since late October. Fox also got out of a difficult relationship as well with former husband Peter Artemiev. Considering the pair’s respective relationship history, perhaps Fox and West are just taking their time and getting to know one another. One thing’s for sure, though: this is the most public West has been with a rumored new love interest in a long time.

