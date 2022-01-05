Melania Trump Is Auctioning Off a Hat She Wore as First Lady For a Minimum Bid of $250,000

Melania Trump is finding new ways to expand her brand in her post-White House life, and some of her new ventures are quite costly for any interested buyer. Coming on the heels of her new NFT business, Melania is launching the “Head of State Collection, 2022,” which “commemorates the Trump administration’s first official state visit,” according to the former first lady’s website.

With an opening bid of $250,000 (yes, you read that correctly), bidders will have the opportunity to own three items in the lot: the Herve Pierre-designed white hat, worn and signed by Melania, a watercolor of her wearing the hat, painted by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, and an NFT with motion also created by Coulon. Of course, “a portion of the proceeds” will be donated to “provide foster care children with access to computer science and technology education” via the Be Best Initiative — but it’s unclear what percentage goes to the charity.

Melania Trump Ron Sachs - CNP/MEGA.

Melania is working hard to establish her identity outside of husband Donald Trump and she’s boldly taking a step into technology, something she hasn’t expressed an interest in, in the past. Her choice of fashions from her wardrobe is also a curious one, given the April 24, 2018 visit by French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, came at a time when the press was focused on Donald’s extramarital affairs, including porn star Stormy Daniels.

It will be fascinating to see how much revenue the expensive auction will draw, but this is likely just the beginning of her future fashion resales. Melania has an entire Washington D.C. wardrobe she probably wants to unload since she’s been pretty adamant about staying out of the political realm for good.

