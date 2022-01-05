Reese Witherspoon Just Announced Her January Book Club Pick — & It’s The Perfect Read For The New Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s a new year, which means that our bookshelves are beckoning for a few more additions to our own mini libraries. We’ve relied on some of our favorite famous bookworms to recommend new works of fiction to us throughout 2021, and 2022 will be no different. Just today, Reese Witherspoon shared one of her favorite holiday reads — and it recently landed on Amazon!

Witherspoon’s latest literary obsession is Honor by Thrity Umrigar, a harrowing tale of a woman reconnecting with and being challenged by her roots. As Witherspoon describes in the caption to her Instagram post announcing the novel as her latest book club selection, Honor follows an “Indian-American journalist named Smita who returns to India on assignment. The story she’s covering is an emotionally riddled one that utilizes the lives of characters to portray the cultural realities of India, both new and old,” writes Witherspoon.

Image: Algonquin Books Algonquin Books.

“Her experiences lift the veil on the complexities of journalism and leave Smita questioning her boundaries as a reporter. Complex and unfiltered, these are the type of characters that stick with you long after you turn the pages.” Just like Witherspoon gently does at the end of her caption, we also want to caution potential readers that there are sequences of violence detailed in the novel that may be upsetting to some readers.

Simply based on Witherspoon’s praises, Umrigar’s novel sounds like an invigorating, reflective read to start off the year. Since the title landed on Amazon today, it’s the perfect time to make your first book purchase of 2022 and get to turning those pages.

