Charlize Theron’s Super-Rare Photo of Her Daughter Shares a Peek at How They Rang in the New Year

Charlize Theron didn’t have the most glamorous New Year’s Eve, but she definitely had a very relatable night to usher in 2022. The Oscar winner spent the evening the way many of us did — at home, lounging on the couch by a cozy fire.

She shared the rare image of herself sleeping on the sofa, cuddled up with one of her daughters, who had on the heated eye-mask massager that’s become all of the rage on TikTok. The mother-daughter duo was comforted by an adorable Care Bears blanket making the moment so innocent and sweet. On the other side of Theron was one of her four dogs — a little white fluff ball stretched out in slumber. She captioned the photo, “New year, same energy. C’mon 2022, don’t be a bitch!” Everyone probably agrees with her sentiment after a crazy few years.

Theron has been honest about calling on family and friends to help her raise daughters, Jackson, 9, and August, 5 — she’s openly admitted that she doesn’t have “all the answers” as a white mom raising two Black children. “I have a real acknowledgment, as we all do as parents — we know where we lack and we know where we are rich,” she told Essence magazine. “And this is maybe not where I am.”

She’s grateful to her “incredible village of strong Black women,” who have helped her with important things like hair care for her daughters. “So they put me in my place, and because of them I feel this great confidence in raising my girls,” she revealed. From the looks of it, the family doing great as they relished in the quiet moments a holiday can bring — mom, daughters and the puppies.

