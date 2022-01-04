Donald Trump Jr.’s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Officially Joining the Trump Family

Donald Trump Jr. has put a ring on girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle’s finger, but while the engagement news is fresh to the public, it’s something they’ve known about for a year. It turns out that Donald Trump’s oldest son proposed on New Year’s Eve 2020 and the couple has kept the secret under wraps until now.

Donald Jr. popped the question on his 43rd birthday on Dec. 31, 2020, but the duo had good reasons for keeping the news to themselves. “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York,” a Daily Mail insider revealed. ‘Both are focused on their children – they have six between them – and their work.” Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle were transitioning to life outside the White House after his father lost the November 2020 presidential election, and the entire Trump clan moved down to Florida.

The couple now resides in a $9.7 million, 11,270 square-foot mansion with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms — plenty of room for Donald Jr.’s five children from his first wife, Vanessa Trump and Guilfoyle’s teen son from her second marriage to Eric Villency. (Her first marriage was to California Governor Gavin Newsom.) It’s shocking that such big (and happy) Trump news was kept on the down-low, but that it was “an open secret for the past 12 months” to those in the inner circle. And it’s hard to miss that “8-carat diamond engagement ring.”

Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle didn’t even bother with a formal announcement once the sleuths of the internet spotted the enormous ring on her finger in an Instagram post — they let others confirm the news for them. It makes us wonder if their wedding will also be a subtle affair, which would be a surprising move for the normally very public couple.

