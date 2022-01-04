Tristan Thompson’s ‘Apology’ For Cheating on Khloé Kardashian Is an Insult to Both Her & Maralee Nichols

I have a lot of thoughts about Tristan Thompson coming clean about his most recent round of cheating on Khloé Kardashian via Instagram story, but every time I try to put it into words, it’s hard to get past how dare you. Early this past December, the news came out that Thompson had allegedly fathered another child with trainer Maralee Nichols while still together with Kardashian in early 2021 (specifically, his March birthday, which Kardashian warmly celebrated on Instagram). The news came out because Nichols had to file a lawsuit against Thompson requesting paternity support while he continued to deny the child was his — and that’s very important context for the groveling Instagram stories Thompson has posted since paternity results appear to have confirmed that he and Nichols share a son. Amid claiming to take “full responsibility” for his actions and apologizing for the “humiliation” he’s caused Khloé Kardashian (again), Thompson is once again clearly thinking only of himself — and in the process, humiliating both Kardashian and Nichols further by hashing out these details on social media.

Before we get into why it’s all so infuriating and unreasonable, here’s what Thompson had to say: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan Thompson Instagram story Tristan Thompson/Instagram.

To give the NBA player some very undeserved benefit of the doubt, there’s one possible logistical reason he’s airing his sorry-ass apology on Instagram, and that’s if Khloé Kardashian has blocked his number, as I hope she has. Even so, posting the story to Instagram guarantees that his latest betrayal will be written up in the media and reported to Kardashian through the 24-hour news cycle, something I’m sure the mother of his child could have done without. And speaking of the mother of his child, I’m sure Maralee Nichols is thrilled to hear that Thompson is ready to “amicably” raise their son together, now that he’s done accusing her of lying about him being the father and issuing legal restraints to try and prevent her from speaking about their child.

Thompson continued his Instagram story addressing only Kardashian, having apparently paid enough lip service to the woman who had to sue him for paternity support in order to get him to acknowledge the child they share. As a reminder, his response to her lawsuit filed last month stated: “Petitioner claims that she is pregnant with my child and that she is due on December 3, 2021. However, Petitioner does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have taken place in March or April 2021…I do not know if her claims that I am the father of this child are supported by any facts.”

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Thompson wrote on Instagram on Jan 3, 2021. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan Thompson Instagram story Tristan Thompson/Instagram.

Nothing says “I love and respect you” like broadcasting your most recent affair to your 3.5 million Instagram followers, and nothing says “excited for an amicable co-parenting relationship” like a two-part Instagram story apologizing for having tried to deny the child in question was yours. Even if, for whatever reason, Thompson’s affair with Nichols wasn’t enough to get Kardashian off that train for good, let’s hope that this apology is enough for her to shut that door forever. Khloé: He doesn’t care about humiliating you, and if he did, he certainly wouldn’t be posting an Instagram story about it. He just can’t stand not having your attention. After Jordyn Woods, Sydney Chase, Maralee Nichols, and more, can we finally just be done?

