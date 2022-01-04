Ivanka Trump & Donald Trump Jr. Are Being Asked to Testify in Yet Another Trump Investigation

Things are getting even dicier for the Trump family. The ongoing legal battles for former President Donald Trump have essentially defined his post-White House life, and now, his kids are getting pulled into yet another investigation about his business dealings. Donald Trump’s kids Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were issued subpoenas by New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of her civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices, and both are now obliged to provide testimony — though the Trumps are already fighting the subpoenas via a motion filed just hours after they were issued.

According to a report from the Washington Post, an unsealed court filing shows that James issued the subpoenas on Monday, after which former president Donald Trump, Ivanka, and Donald Jr. swiftly filed a counter-motion that would essentially revoke those subpoenas. James replied to their counter-motion with this statement: “For more than two years, members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continually sought to delay and impede our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization. These delay tactics will not stop us from following the facts or the law.”

Ivanka Trump slides in and out of town without anyone noticing. https://t.co/jtO0l0OBXQ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 23, 2021

Since leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in January 2021, Trump and his family have been embroiled in a number of legal battles — about the Jan. 6 riots, the 2017 inauguration, and the Trump Organization at large — and they don’t seem to be simmering down any time soon. Back in May, Trump’s former attorney and confidant Michael Cohen shared that he believed the entire family would eventually be implicated in the investigations into the Trump Organization, even going as far as to say that Trump would throw his kids under the bus before admitting any wrongdoing himself — and James’ recent subpoenas seem to back up Cohen’s hunch.

And speaking of Cohen’s intel — he also once shared that Donald Trump believed Donald Trump Jr. would be the most equipped of his children to go to prison, should it come to that. “He can handle it,” Trump reportedly told Cohen of his eldest son, discussing the possibility that one of his offspring might face serious enough criminal charges to face jail time.

With these subpoenas newly issued, Donald Jr. and Ivanka can’t be pleased that the possibilities once discussed by Trump and Cohen are getting closer and closer to reality.

