Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Trisha Yearwood Cover Story
Newsletters
Newsletters

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Hunting for New California Dream Home to Raise Archie & Lilibet

Kristyn Burtt
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry AP Photo/Seth Wenig.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Looking
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Looking
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Looking
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Looking
View Gallery 12 Images

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the U.S. after a brief stay in Canada and Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion, the couple snapped up a $14.65 million Montecito home in July 2020. But there’s a possibility that the couple bought the property in haste because they are reportedly realizing it’s not their dream home.

Now that the duo has son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 6 months, running and crawling all over the place, it sounds like it isn’t the right place for them anymore. Despite loving the privacy that the estate and Santa Barbara County affords them, “they aren’t over the moon about the house and the location.” according to a Mirror source. “They are thinking of selling their house there,” an insider revealed. “However, it won’t be on the market because of who they are. It’s only being shown to people who are confirmed with funds and are serious buyers.” That also means Harry and Meghan’s real estate search for a new home will also be off the record as much as possible.

The good news is that they know they made a smart decision when it comes to the area that they live in and want to “stay in the neighborhood” because Montecito will give their two children as normal of an upbringing as possible. They probably also appreciate the access to the A-list celebrities, who live in their area to stay away from the limelight, including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Rob Lowe. There’s no need for them to be in Los Angles daily when they can just make the short drive when necessary for any Archewell events.

This would be a big move for the royal duo in 2022, who have continued to make headlines since their move to the U.S. But now that they are a family of four, they are likely looking for something that feels like their dream home since they have settled comfortably in their new lives outside the palace walls.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest and most expensive celebrity homes.

Oprah Winfrey Home

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad