Salma Hayek Roars Into the New Year With Plunging Leopard Swimsuit That Shows Off Sexy Curves

Salma Hayek isn’t messing around when it comes to her swimsuit game — she knows how to show off her stunning curves in the best way possible. Her latest photo gives great vibes to start the New Year off with a roar.

The Eternals star shared a photo from her tropical holiday vacation sporting a leopard one-piece bathing suit that highlighted her assets with a plunging-V neckline and drew attention to her shapely legs. She grabbed her sunglasses in one hand and a Monday must — her coffee in the other hand. She kept the caption simple and relatable, writing in English and Spanish, “First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year.”

Hayek has been open about her struggles with body image over the years, but she’s also learned to love her curvy physique. “Well, I am entering my fifties, so your body confidence isn’t that good,” she told InStyle UK in 2016, via Harper’s Bazaar. “I think it depends on the day, for everybody, there’s some days you say, ‘This is it,’ and you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This can not be it! Is this really it?’ So I think it’s up and down all the time!”

Now that the actress is 55 years old, she’s been inspiring many women to shun the ageism that exists for women in this decade and embrace the beauty and wisdom that comes with age. “You have to get up and become your own work of art; from the moment you put yourself together,” she advised, “Celebrate who you are and celebrate life and know that this is your experience.” And that’s why Hayek is making sure to keep those gorgeous swimsuit photos coming on her Instagram page — she’s celebrating the body she’s in.

