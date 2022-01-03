Jeff Bezos & Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Usher Their Love Into the New Year With PDA-Filled Photos

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were not going to end their PDA-filled vacation without a few snapshots confirming their burning love for each other. The couple wrapped up their holiday with a disco party to usher in 2022 that shows the duo are attached at the hip.

The Amazon founder shared some surprisingly personal photos on his Instagram page that not only give insight into his relationship with the former TV host, but show that he can loosen up and have fun. He was dressed in a tight printed shirt with white jeans and heart-shaped sunglasses while Sanchez draped herself on her boyfriend wearing a sparkly silver-and-black jumpsuit as they posed by the pool. He captioned the snapshots, “We had so much fun last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with family, but the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life. The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow.” And Sanchez jumped in the comments with her professions of love, “I love you baby. For every reason and no reason.”

The feeling is mutual as he also included a sultry image of his girlfriend that is buried deep in the carousel. Bezos added a photo of Sanchez looking flirtatiously at the camera as she slides his sunglasses down her nose and parted her lips as she strikes a pose. We think that moment was probably just for Bezos and Bezos alone — but we know they certainly haven’t been shy about sharing their steamy romance all over the island of St. Barts. From a hiking make-out session to a very sexy outdoor shower, these two aren’t putting the brakes on their relationship one bit.

They have courted the paparazzi on the vacation, so they might be enjoying all of the attention their partnership brings about. So it’s probably an indication that there are more PDA-filled days ahead and they will be happy to show it off for everyone to see.

